"Fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference": SRK responds to Diljit Dosanjh's shout-out to KKR's tagline

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 1 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh gave an electrifying performance in Kolkata on Saturday as part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.'

While his concert thrilled the audience, it was his speech referencing Kolkata's love for cricket and Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team that stole the show.

Diljit shared a video from the concert on his Instagram, where he praised KKR's iconic tagline, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re," calling it a powerful mantra for hard work and teamwork. It's such a lovely slogan, and especially since it's Shahrukh Khan Sir's team, it's bound to be great. I am a huge fan of him. This slogan also carries a wonderful messagework hard and fight alongside your team. And no matter where you are, it's our duty to give 100 percent. So, if you give 199 percent effort, victory will have no other option but to come to you.)," he said during the performance.

The video caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan, who responded warmly on his X account.

Reposting the clip, he wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I'm sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour.... Love u."

Check out the post

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1863126823401312542

The singer took time out before his show to visit some of the city's iconic landmarks.

Diljit stopped by the famous Indian Coffee House ahead of his performance.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, Diljit's team shared a couple of pictures and videos from his visit. In the pictures, the singer was seen walking up the stairs of the historic venue, sitting by a window, and ordering a cup of hot milk coffee. In one picture, he thanked the server with a warm smile. A video also captured him enjoying his coffee while taking in the view of the bustling city from the window.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC_4JY2vTvl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On Friday, Diljit also visited the Dakshineswar temple after landing in Kolkata. The singer offered prayers, meditated in the serene temple premises, and shared a video of his experience. The actor-singer also left fans in awe as he took a ride in the city's iconic yellow taxi and sat along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River during his sightseeing trip.

The Kolkata concert was part of Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024', which began its India leg in New Delhi in October. The tour will continue in other cities, including Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor