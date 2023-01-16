Faraaz trailer: Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahaan wins hearts with his debut performance

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta dropped the trailer of his film Faraz on Monday, January 16. The action thriller directed by Mehta stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar and Aamir Ali among others and is produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film is based on the events of the real-life terror attack that took place at a Dhaka cafe in 2016. The short clip opens with several people seated in the cafe when it is taken over by terrorists. Actor Zahaan Kapoor, son of Kunal Kapoor and grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor, also features in the trailer as one of the customers. Faraaz marks the debut of Zahaan.

As people enjoy a quiet meal in the evening, several terrorists barge in and shoot people randomly. Actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal is seen as one of the terrorists in the trailer. While the Bangladesh Police chalk out their plan to bring the hostages out of the terrorists' grip, Aditya's character tells Zahaan, "Faraaz Hussain, Bangladesh ka Shehzada (Bangladesh's prince)?" Faraaz was a 20-year-old who was murdered in the 2016 attack. He was the grandson of Latifur Rahman.As the police make plans for an attack, Zahaan is seen saving children and fighting with the terrorists inside the cafe. The trailer ends with Zahaan being pushed by Aditya's character and asking what he wants. He replies, "Tum jaeso se apna Islam wapas chahiye (I want my Islam back from people like you)."The film will release in cinemas on February 3.