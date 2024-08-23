Farah Khan hilariously advises everyone "never to sit" with Shilpa Shetty on flight in latest video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Farah Khan always delights her fans by sharing amusing content featuring her friends and colleagues from the film industry. On Friday, the filmmaker posted a playful video with fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Farah took to Instagram and treated fans with a new fun video.

The video captures Farah sitting on a plane with Shilpa. When a cabin crew member offered a drink to Farah and she proceeded to take it, health-conscious Shilpa turned towards her and signalled no with her finger. Then, the choreographer tried ordering some food from the menu, Shilpa's expression not to be missed.

In the end, Farah had no option but to get up and tell the crew that she was going to change her seat.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight!! U won't get to eat anything n u STILL WON'T look like her."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in in the comment section.

Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, commented, "I feel you @farahkhankunder. water was your healthiest option."

Neena Gupta wrote, "Hahaha."

One of the users wrote, "Hahahahahahahahaha good decision of changing your seat."

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

