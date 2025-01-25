Farah Khan talks about working with the next generation of Bollywood stars, Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 25 Choreographer-director Farah Khan is reflecting on her journey in Hindi cinema. She recently spoke about working with the next generation of stars. Farah revealed the emotional connection she shares with the children of some of the biggest stars she once worked with.

Speaking about choreographing Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi, Farah shared, “It was a surreal experience because literally, I think I was working with Aamir in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and after that Junaid was born. We all had gone to his house with Mansoor and everybody to congratulate him. Same with Sridevi also, I was quite close to her, Boney, and the whole Kapoor family. For me, it was very wonderful”.

She continued, “It just feels weird that I’ve been around for so long. I don't feel it. It's just that when I shoot with these guys, I realize that, oh my god, I started my career with Aamir and now I’m choreographing his son”.

The upcoming film ‘Loveyapa’, which stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, follows modern romance,and offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. The film is set to release in theatres on February 7, 2025.

Earlier, Farah celebrated her birthday this month in Mumbai. On the occasion, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. The post showcases many heartwarming moments featuring them with Farah.

They wrote in the caption, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma’am. Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back”.

The couple and Farah are known to be best of friends. Farah even attended their wedding ceremony in November 2021 in Chandigarh. One of the pictures shows Farah tying a pagdi for Rajkummar during the ceremony.

