Farhan Akhtar celebrates 13 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with BTS pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Farhan Akhtar celebrated the 13th anniversary of hit film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Farhan dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film.

In his post, Farhan reflected on the film's anniversary with a caption that read, "Zindagi Na the Milegi the Dobara turns 13 .. definitely as lucky as a for all of us who got to make this together .. miss this crew .. miss my bwoys."

The adventure drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar, featured a star-studded cast including Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif.

Director Zoya Akhtar also celebrated the milestone by posting a behind-the-scenes picture on her Instagram.

The picture features Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay, with Zoya captioning it, "13 Years and Only Love," showing her affection for the film and its team.

Excel Entertainment, the makers of the movie, also joined in the celebrations by sharing a heartfelt note along with video clips from the film.

"Here's to bromance, adventures and pursuit of happiness. Here's to #13YearsOfZNMD," read their Instagram post.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' remains a cherished film, known for its ensemble cast and adventurous storyline. The movie follows three friends on a road trip in Spain, where they engage in thrilling activities like running with bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and the Tomatina festival.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is preparing for his next directorial venture, 'Don 3,' which has fans eagerly awaiting its release.

