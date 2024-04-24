Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani announce new film 'Operation Trident'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are all set to make a film 'Operation Trident' under their production banner Excel Entertainment.

The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, in presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia).

Excel Entertainment also dropped the film's poster and pictures from the meeting held at Nausena Bhawan.

https://twitter.com/excelmovies/status/1783088600638423550?s=46&t=oPdyw9a2Qk8XwE7umZT-P

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate Operation Trident - a key offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, when the Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour, and the film will highlight this historic triumph.

'Operation Trident' is being made in collaboration With Sunshine Digimedia. The makers have not revealed further details of the film regarding the cast and release date yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor