Farhan Akhtar set to begin a new era of ‘Don 3’, expresses gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : The entire country has been anticipating part 3 of the super hit franchise ‘Don’ which had been known to be underway and now producer-director Farhan Akhtar has confirmed a 'new interpretation' of the popular villain.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared a note hinting at a new era of Don.

The note read, “It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvrbqgEroeP/?

He added, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space.”

Every decade has witnessed a new leap into action and adventure with a redefined version of the beloved franchise, and it is almost a matter of national concern who will be taking the baton ahead. It is safe to say that Don has always been essayed by the most legendary and versatile talent through the generations. While Mr Bachchan was known for his 'angry young man' image, in his iconic portrayal of Don, Shah Rukh Khan was seen transitioning from his lover boy identity into the role of this charismatic villain. So who's next to step into Don's shoes?

Earlier, at several fan events and on social media fans have been asking the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ director about an update on ‘Don 3’ and it's finally here.

Recently several reports suggested that actor Shah Rukh Khan will not be returning for the third instalment of the franchise and actor Ranveer Singh will be seen replacing him in ‘Don 3’.

Soon after Farhan shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented, “Wow Don3??? If it’s SRK then it will be awesome coz no one can do better than Shahrukh.”

Several fans showcased their disappointment over SRK not returning back as Don.

A fan wrote, “No SRK no DON 3.”

“No one can match SRK,” a fan wrote.

Zoya Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, it’s sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor