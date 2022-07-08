Fatima Sana Shaikh starts prepping for 'Sam Bahadur', shares pic with director Meghna Gulzar

Mumbai, July 8 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who received a lot of positive response for her work in the anthology "Modern Love Mumbai", is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 'Sam Bahadur' where she will essay the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Friday saw the actress give a glimpse of her prep sessions for the film with director Meghna Gulzar on her social media. In her caption, she wrote, "Sinking my teeth in #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar"

Fatima had earlier said that she is watching former prime minister late Indira Gandhi's interviews and reading a lot of material on her. She had also said that though all this won't be shown on screen but it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history.

Fatima has previously garnered a lot of attention and praise for her realistic portrayal of Indian wrestler Gita Phogat in hit movie 'Dangal'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima is presently working in Taapsee Pannu's production 'Dhak Dhak' along with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak and Sanjana Sanghi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor