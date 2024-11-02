"Fav hero": Ajay Devgn gets shout out from daughter Nysa over his performance in 'Singham Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's recent film 'Singham Again' has taken box office by storm.

The film hit the theatres on November 1 and since then theatres have been running full house. On Saturday, Ajay's family members Kajol, son Yug and daughter Nysa stepped out to watch his film.

They were snapped by the paps. Nysa even told the shutterbugs to go and watch 'Singham Again' in theatres.

A while ago, Nysa shared a still of Ajay Devgn from the film and gave a shout-out to her father Ajay Devgn.

"Ur fav hero's fav hero," she captioned the post, tagging her father.

Ajay reposted his daughter's Insta Story and wrote, "Your hero always."

As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs 43.70 cr on the opening day.

Speaking on Singham Again's historic Diwali opening Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL in a press note said, "We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family and that's exactly what we delivered. Singham Again is a star-studded spectacle tailormade for a big screen theatre experience and fans of the franchise have made it the No 1 choice this festive weekend. The universally spectacular performance of our film across multiplexes and extraordinary results in single screens and mass centres has vindicated the showcasing of 60 per cent screens that we secured for our film. We are delighted to be the dominant film contributing to the cumulative highest ever single day of box office in the history of Indian cinema across languages estimated at INR 124 crores, a true testament to our consistent efforts to not only grow our market leadership but also to grow the overall size of the market."

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film.

