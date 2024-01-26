Feel proud of my Indian nativity: Saira Banu extends greetings on Republic Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday, extended heartfelt greetings to her fans on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

She took to Instagram and shared some views of her late husband and 'tragedy king' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar.

Along with pictures and videos, Saira penned a long post expressing her gratitude towards Humanity and Peace.

She wrote, "Republic Day has always been the first occasion every year for me to celebrate and feel proud of my Indian nativity and the unique multicultural identity of my country. I had moved to England as a kid and I was fortunate that I spent those years as a high school student in London. I say so because the distance truly made my heart grow fonder of my country, a nation that was a source of inspiration for the rest of the developing countries."

She added, "You see, as humans, we come and go, but what we leave behind prevails forever. Peace and humanity, though two different nouns, share a connection where the essence of humanity thrives within peace. Throughout the entirety of our civilization, there has been a collective endeavour to live peacefully because, fundamentally, this very potential lies within humans themselves."

Saira further added, "In the embrace of our nation, where each landscape tells a story, there exists the truth, a rather expressive one...the truth of humanity. Dilip Sahib always believed in the power of humanity, he observed that even in the smallest corners of our land, the prevailing religion is the sacred creed of humanity. In the disguise of our diversity, we may find ourselves on different paths, guided by unique stories, traditions, and values, and yet we discover the threads that bind us together. These threads are woven with the belief of uplifting one another. For a moment, let's talk about the gaze exchanged between strangers, the touch of a helping hand in times of need, and shared laughter that transcends barriers. These are the moments that enlighten the essence of our shared humanity. Dilip Sahib, with understanding, recognized that the core of our being is connected to the well-being of others. He believed that we, as a nation, can achieve the unachievable through compassion and empathy."

"As we commemorate the 75th Republic Day, I extend my gratitude to all those who have nurtured the spirit of humanity, tirelessly working towards strengthening and enhancing the Republic of India. Your collective efforts contribute to the stability and progression of our great nation. So, I thank you for letting HUMANITY prevail," she concluded.

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for 'Shagird' (1967), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Sagina' (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including 'Bluff Master' (1963), 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' (1964), 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman' (1968), 'Padosan' (1968), 'Victoria No. 203' (1972), 'Hera Pheri' (1976) and 'Bairaag' (1976).

