"Feels like a dream come true": Yami Gautam overwhelmed with response to 'Article 370' on OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Yami Gautam, who is receiving appreciation for her performance in the political drama 'Article 370', expressed gratitude for the immense love.

Since the film was released on the big screens, it has earned acclaim and has grabbed attention on OTT as well.

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism in the film.

The movie, set in the scenic valley of Kashmir, captures the essence of the historical event.

Sharing her thoughts, Yami said, "I'm incredibly moved by the overwhelming love and response my film, Article 370, continues to receive on its OTT release. The audience's immense affection propelled it to a splendid 50-day run in theatres, and now, their phenomenal love on OTT feels like a dream come true. I'm truly grateful."

A Singapore resident recently watched the film and commended its storytelling.

Overwhelmed with praise, Yami shared a video of the man, a local tea stall vendor in Singapore.

In the video, the man expressed genuine admiration for the movie and admitted that he had limited knowledge about Kashmir before watching it.

"I saw the movie, and it really excited me. I don't know much about Kashmir, but this is the first time I saw something that was very enlightening," he said. The man also made a special mention of Yami Gautam and said that he loved her performance. "I loved her acting. She did her best, and I am going to watch more of her movies. Keep it up and all the best," he added.

Yami wrote a heartfelt message along with the video and shared her feelings on Instagram.

"A well-wisher of ours sent us a video featuring a very sweet gentleman, a tea vendor from Singapore, who shared his thoughts about our film. Although he couldn't recall my name, he apparently referred to me as "the one with all the guns." Such gestures & genuine reactions are immensely heartwarming...It feels wonderful how our film #Article370 has touched millions of hearts and enlightened them. Forever grateful for the love and support. Thank you," she wrote.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' hit the cinemas on February 23, offering audiences a glimpse into the complexities of Kashmir's history and the struggles surrounding the revocation of its special status.

Yami Gautam will be seen next in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

