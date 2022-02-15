Femina Miss India is back to showcase the power of crown!

It's that time of the year again! VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 is all set to handpick the best talent from across the nation giving a once in a lifetime opportunity to all the participants.

With its vision to empower the youth and represent the best of India's talent at international platforms, VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 is all set to scout the nation's talent yet again.

Presented by VLCC and co-powered by Sephora with Rajnigandha Pearls as their sponsor, the pageant is going in its virtual format for the second time now.

It has launched a nationwide hunt effective February 14, to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists.

The selection process of the state representatives will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition video task submissions only via the Moj App (short video app).

The participation criteria for any applicant includes, Height - 5'3" and above; Age: 18 - 25 (25 as per December 31, 2021). Age 26 and 27 are eligible for the runner up position only OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders are also eligible for the 2nd runner up position.

To participate, every applicant needs to download the Moj App, create a profile and upload three audition videos (introduction, talent and ramp walk). Once completed, the applicant needs to log onto (www.missindia.com) and fill in the requisite details. Registrations are open until March 15, 2022.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Moj said, "We at Moj are thrilled to be a part of the digital journey of aspirants to showcase the talent to enter and win Femina Miss India. We are sure to see high quality and calibre of short video entries from potential contestants on Moj using its high-end camera features."

Applicants also have the option to visit their nearest VLCC centre for a free height and fitness certificate and in return get pampered with some amazing complimentary services.

Commenting on the association, Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC Group said "I am delighted for VLCC to be the lead partner of Femina Miss India for the second year running. This collaboration is indeed a very apt one as it comes at a time when there is so much awareness about the need for individuals to invest in wellbeing and lead a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. This association of the two brands also seeks to underscore the fact that for any person to be successful in any sphere it is important to invest in feeling good and looking great and such platforms provide the inspiration to do so."

An internal screening process, which will include experts and panellists, will select the 31 finalists. These shortlisted finalists will undergo rigorous training and grooming and be mentored by the former beauty queen and actor Neha Dhupia.

Speaking about her association with the pageant, Neha said, "Each year in the journey of Femina Miss India, I feel a strong sense of nostalgia as it takes me back to all the learnings and experiences I've gained and will cherish lifelong. It's always endearing to see these young participants so full of enthusiasm and ready to take on the world. It's their willingness to succeed that leaves everyone feeling inspired."

For the unversed, after the screening process, the participants will be further shortlisted and will arrive in Mumbai to compete for the coveted crown at the Grand Finale, later this year. The Grand Finale will air on Colors HD.

Talking about the pageant, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Miss India Organization said, "Miss India now is not just a beauty pageant. It has become an institution with over 57 years of successfully managing a life-changing platform for Indian women. We have been privy to a whole gamut of emotions, lots of glamour, immense talent and incredible competitive spirit.

"This platform has transformed many deserving lives and opened avenues for the participants that have made their far-fetched dreams come true. It's what makes this pageant so extraordinary and special. In this forthcoming edition too, we are looking forward to an enthralling experience where a new winner will take centre stage and make the country proud at the Miss World Pageant," Rohit said adding, "This year too the show will provide an incredible opportunity for contestants and audience alike to be swayed by the true Spirit of Indian Women."

Commenting on the association with the pageant Nitesh Kanchan, CEO, Sephora India, stated "Our objective at Sephora to always be a part of the evolving conversation on beauty in India. And no one exemplifies this like Femina Miss India. It provides a platform for women across socio-economic backgrounds in India to aspire, learn and participate in the dialogue to redefine the role of women in our society. Weare proud to be able to support the accomplishments of these women through our sustained partnership with Femina Miss India."

The winner of VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 will represent India at the Miss World pageant.

Former Indian Miss World winners include- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

For the unversed, The Grooming School- From The House of Miss India has launched a comprehensive training course conducted by experts who have been closely associated with the Miss India Organization, for participants to prepare themselves to win the Miss India crown.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor