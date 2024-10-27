Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Powal receives grand welcome in hometown Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 : Nikita Powal from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was crowned Femina Miss India World 2024. After winning the title, she reached Ujjain today, Sunday and received a warm welcome from the people.

Family members and neighbours welcomed her with fireworks and flowers.

When she reached her home, her mother and grandmother performed a traditional aarti.

A large crowd gathered to meet her and a red carpet was laid at the colony entrance, along with more fireworks and a shower of flowers.

She reached Shree Mahakaleshwar temple to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakaal.

She looked beautiful in traditional pink attire.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I've conveyed my thanks to Baba for his gifts and everything I've accomplished in life. Our Indian culture is rich, and I hope to take it global through this platform and hope to bring pride to our country by winning the title.."

She waved to the people on the roadshow and visited the ISKCON temple.

She was also seen dancing during the roadshow.

Nikita, who began her career as a TV anchor before moving into acting and theatre, made her home state proud by winning this prestigious title.

Earlier, Nikita shared how much this achievement meant to her and how it was not only her dream but also the result of her and her parents' hard work. She added that despite coming from a place like Ujjain, where no one had ventured into the Miss India journey before, determination and faith led her to success.

"This is not just my dream but also good luck...my parents' hard work and my hard work are behind this...I'm from Ujjain and no one from there has ever done Miss India, there was no one to guide me but once we decide something, god will automatically make way for you...," she told ANI.

Nikita was crowned by last year's winner, Nandini Gupta. The sash was placed on her by former Miss India and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. Along with Nikita, Rekha Panday from the Union Territories was declared the first runner-up, and Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat secured the second runner-up position.

As Femina Miss India World 2024, Nikita will now represent India at the global Miss World pageant, joining the ranks of legendary winners like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

