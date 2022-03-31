FEUOK revokes ban on Dulquer Salmaan, allows actor's film to release in theatres

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), which had banned actor Dulquer Salmaan on March 15, for releasing his film Salute - which he produced and starred in - on OTT, has now announced that they are withdrawing the ban, following their general body meeting today in Kochi. Apparently Dulquer’s production house’s representative has given a convincing explanation to the body, detailing how they were helpless due to a contract formed with an OTT platform, where the movie was released a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile on the work front, Dulquer is all set for the release of his next film, 'Hey Sinamika', featuring, Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema from March 31.The story of 'Hey Sinamika' revolves around Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the crux of the story. Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika', which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.