'Fighter' Banned in Gulf Countries, Except UAE , Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Film Faces Major Setback

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated film "Fighter" is scheduled for worldwide release on January 25th, except in the Gulf countries. Yes, you heard right, this ban could potentially be a significant setback for the film's earnings, considering the global fan base of both Deepika and Hrithik.

News has emerged of a ban on the film in several Gulf countries, except the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a report in Pinkvilla. However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet.

"In a setback, #Fighter has been officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification," says producer and film business expert Girish Johar.

While 'Fighter' has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

The movie revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It was in response to a terror attack in J&K that claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF soldiers, targeting the alleged largest camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).