Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao win big, check complete list

The 4th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 was recently held were some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry won big. While Alia Bhatt bagged the best actor award in web original film (female) for 'Darlings', Rajkummar Rao won best actor (male) award in the critics category for 'Monica O My Darling'. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was awarded the best actor, series (female) in critics category for 'Dahaad'.

Check out the full winners list of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 here:

Best Series

Scoop

Best Series, Critics'

Trial By Fire

Best Director Series

Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics'

Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film

Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film

Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)

Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)

Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Technical Awards

Best Original Story, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Dialogue, Series

Karan Vyas (Scoop)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)

Best Cinematographer, Series

Pratik Shah (Jubilee)

Best Production Design, Series

Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)

Best Editing, Series

Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)

Best Costume Design, Series

Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)

Best Background Music, Series

Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series

Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)

Best Vfx, Series

Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama

Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)

Best Sound Design (Series)

Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)

Best Story (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)

Rahul V. Chittella & Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)

Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film)

Meenal Agarwal (Qala)

Best Editing (Web Original Film)

Nitin Baid (Darlings)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film)

Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)

Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)

Short Films

Best Short Film (Fiction)

Jahaan

Best Director, Short Film

Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)

Best Actor Short Film (Male)

Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film (Female)

Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)

Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film

Soul-Kadhi

