Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao win big, check complete list
The 4th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 was recently held were some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry won big. While Alia Bhatt bagged the best actor award in web original film (female) for 'Darlings', Rajkummar Rao won best actor (male) award in the critics category for 'Monica O My Darling'. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was awarded the best actor, series (female) in critics category for 'Dahaad'.
Check out the full winners list of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 here:
Best Series
Scoop
Best Series, Critics'
Trial By Fire
Best Director Series
Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)
Best Director, Critics'
Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Tvf Pitchers S2
Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special
Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Best Film, Web Original
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Director, Web Original Film
Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film
Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film
Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)
Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)
Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Technical Awards
Best Original Story, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Screenplay, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Dialogue, Series
Karan Vyas (Scoop)
Best Adapted Screenplay, Series
Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)
Best Cinematographer, Series
Pratik Shah (Jubilee)
Best Production Design, Series
Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)
Best Editing, Series
Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)
Best Costume Design, Series
Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)
Best Background Music, Series
Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)
Best Original Soundtrack, Series
Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)
Best Vfx, Series
Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama
Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama
Karishma Tanna (Scoop)
Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
Best Sound Design (Series)
Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)
Best Story (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)
Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)
Rahul V. Chittella & Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)
Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)
Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Production Design (Web Original Film)
Meenal Agarwal (Qala)
Best Editing (Web Original Film)
Nitin Baid (Darlings)
Best Background Music (Web Original Film)
Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)
Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)
Short Films
Best Short Film (Fiction)
Jahaan
Best Director, Short Film
Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)
Best Actor Short Film (Male)
Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
Best Actor Short Film (Female)
Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film
Soul-Kadhi