Filmmaker kidnapped and robbed by fake 'police' officers

In a shocking incident, a filmmaker was kidnapped from Bandra by three men, two of whom posed as cops and threatened to arrest him in a drugs case. They robbed the 38-year-old complainant of his wallet and phone, and demanded Rs 2 lakh. While police have arrested one person, two are still on the run.

According to a TOI report, the filmmaker, who works on animations, had come from south Mumbai to Bandra by taxi to a patisserie. Around 7pm, he got out of a cab and tried to hail an auto as there was a massive traffic jam. Suddenly, two men came up to him posing as cops and said they needed to interrogate him in a drugs case.

They hauled him to a waiting auto and said they were taking him to a police station. The auto driver was also their associate. They drove him up to Santacruz East. In the auto, they robbed his valuables. But the complainant shouted for help which prompted the accused to abandon him and flee. One of the accused was caught by the public and identified has been identified as Rehman Momin.