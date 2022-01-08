Filmmaker Priyadarshan hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan was on Friday admitted to a Chennai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Further information on the director's health is awaited. On the work front, Priyadarshan’s National Award-winning film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, released in theatres last month. Priyadarshan shot the costume-drama in just 102 days without a break, he had to wait for over two years to release it owing to the pandemic.

The director recently came up with the sequel to a 2003 hit called ‘Hungama 2’ which featured Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Mezaan Jaffery. Several celebrities including Vishal Dadlani, music director S Thaman, actress Swara Bhasker, Mithali Raj have also been infected with the virus. The other celebrities who earlier contracted COVID-19 included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor.

