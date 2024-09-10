Final trailer of Tom Hardy's 'Venom: The Last Dance' to be out on this date

Washington [US], September 10 : Ever since appearing in a cameo role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', fans have been eagerly anticipating the potential connection of Tom Hardy's Venom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. And to build more anticipation, makers are all set to unveil the final trailer of the third installment, 'Venom: The Last Dance'.

'Venom: The Last Dance' marks Hardy's final foray into the role of Eddie Brock/Venom, following his acclaimed performances in 'Venom' (2018) and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021).

This time around, Hardy shares a story credit with Kelly Marcel, who assumes the directorial reins for the film, as per Deadline.

The final trailer for 'Venom: The Last Dance' is set to drop on September 12.

Makers dropped trailer countdown video on their X handle on Monday to tease fans more.

https://x.com/VenomMovie/status/1832909279097159927

The first trailer offered a tantalising glimpse into the final installment of the Venom trilogy, showcasing Eddie Brock's ongoing struggle with the symbiotic alien entity.

In the trailer released by Sony Pictures, viewers witness a reluctant Brock, portrayed once again with gripping intensity by Hardy, as he confronts adversaries while grappling with the symbiote's formidable powers.

Despite his initial hesitation, Brock ultimately unleashes Venom's ferocious might, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Joining Hardy in this adventure are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay, based on the story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

The original 'Venom', directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release 'Venom: The Last Dance' in Indian cinemas on October 25, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor