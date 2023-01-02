Find out why Blake Lively is tempted to get Ryan Reynolds' face tattooed on her thigh

Hollywood star Blake Lively has joked about getting a thigh tattoo of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after a fan of the 'Deadpool' actor shared a social media video of themselves getting a tattoo of his face on their leg.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Blake, who's expecting her fourth child with Ryan, reposted the TikTok clip on her Instagram Stories.

In the caption, she playfully wrote, "I realize pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tatt but I'm nothing if not committed."

The fan's tattoo design featured the actor's face, blue tribal designs and the phrase "NO RAGRETS SWITCHING TO MINT MOBLIE," in reference to the 'Free Guy' star's telecommunication company, reported E! News.

The video was initially shared by Ryan on his official Instagram handle. "Every year at @mintmobile we send a little Christmas gift to our customers. This year it was a temporary tattoo. But some people are more committed to saving money with Mint than others," he captioned his post.

As per E! News, the actor reposted Blake's Story the following day with the text, "It's not a competition but I too have my face tattoo on my thigh."

Ryan has been married to Blake since 2012 and shares with her three daughters James, Inez and Betty.

