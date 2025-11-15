Finding Sanya Malhotra’s husband in Mrs was toughest: Director Aarti Kadav at Yellowstone International Film Festival

Mumbai Nov 15 Filmmakers Aarti Kadav, Rohan Kanawade, Kanu Behl, Alankrita Shrivastava & Nidhi Saxena were recently spotted speaking their hearts in a session at the ongoing Yellowstone International Film Festival in Mumbai.

In a conversation with panellists Arati Kadav (Cargo, Mrs), Rohan Kanawade (Sagar Bonda), Kanu Behl (Titli, Agra, Dispatch), Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Begums, Made in Heaven) and Nidhi Saxena (Secret of the Mountain Serpent), moderated by filmmaker and screenwriter Hardik Mehta (Roohi, Decoupled), filmmakers spoke about the challenges and what inspired them to make the kind of cinema that resonates with today’s world.

In one of the sessions, Arati Kadav opened up about the emotional complexity behind casting decisions, sharing, “Finding Sanya Malhotra’s husband in Mrs was the toughest. That one choice shapes how the entire story breathes.” She added, “The producers were keen to have a star. In my mind a star was the last thing that the film needed. I actually met an actor’s son too and convinced him not to do it, saying it will be negative for him to start his career with a role like that… It took a lot of convincing to cast Nishant Dahiya.” Kadav added. The filmmakers further reflected on the pressures of crafting emotional depth in an oversaturated content era.

They also spoke about the negotiation between personal vulnerability and audience demand and the evolving landscape of authenticity in storytelling. Adding to the festival’s creative momentum, the day also featured a special acting workshop by celebrated acting coach Anne Moore (Grey’s Anatomy), who guided participants through the Stanford Meisner Technique. The interactive masterclass became a highlight for aspiring performers seeking professional, hands-on insight.

For the uninitiated, ‘Mrs’, starring Sanya Malhotra, was released on 7th February 2025 on an OTT platform. The film was a remake of the Malayalam hit ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ that was released in 2021.

The story revolves around Richa, essayed by Sanya Malhotra, a newlywed girl, also a dancer by profession, who enters a rigidly patriarchal household and gradually realises the extent of the domestic duties and invisible labour expected of her, ultimately challenging the patriarchy system prevailing in the society.

