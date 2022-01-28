FIR filed against Shweta Tiwari for her 'bra' comment

An FIR has been filed against actor Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a controversial statement during the launch of her web series.The case was registered under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal.During the launch event of the web series, Shweta had said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan', which did not go down well with many. Shweta had made the controversial statement during the promotion of her upcoming web series, which also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said in a new video today (January 28) that a case has been registered against the actress. His tweet read, "A case has been registered under section 295A of IPC in Bhopal regarding the controversial statement of the actress #ShwetaTiwari." During the press conference, Sourabh was being teased for playing the character of a bra-fitter in the webseries, while in his previous shows, he had essayed the role of Lord Krishna.To this, Shweta said, "Bhagwan se seedha bra fitter. Matlab jump toh dekho...Meri bra ka size 'bhagwan' le rahe hain (Straight from God to a bra fitter...look at his jump...My bra size is being taken by God (in the webseries)."