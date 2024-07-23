'Fire', first song from 'Kanguva', released on Suriya Sivakumar's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : The makers of the much-awaited 'Kanguva', starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol, released the lyrical video of the film's first song, 'Fire,' on the occasion of Suriya's 49th birthday.

Described by the makers as a "lion's roar and firestorm," the song matches Suriya's intense role. With powerful beats and striking visuals, it shows the wild and untamed spirit of the character, setting the tone for the epic journey that 'Kanguva' promises to be.

The song is sung by B Praak and Pavithra Chari, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Earlier, B Praak had shared a picture with Devi Sri Prasad and wrote, "Its Always Amazing Working With You Sir @thisisdsp Thank You For Giving Me The opportunity To work With You Again Super Song Which I Never Thought I Will Sing People Will Witness Different Vibe In My Voice All Coz Of You What A Compose What A Music And What A Humble Man You Are Sir See You Soon Fire Is Coming Soonest (sic)."

Produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is an awaited film of the year. The film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 10.

