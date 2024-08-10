First footage of Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Snow White' released

Washington [US], August 10 : At the Disney D23 Expo on Friday, Disney showcased the first clip from its anticipated live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic 'Snow White,' set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025.

The teaser trailer, which was also released on Disney's official social media handles, introduced Rachel Zegler as the titular character, providing a nostalgic yet fresh take on the beloved classic.

In the footage, Zegler, accompanied by the dwarves, performs a charming rendition of 'Whistle While You Work.'

Set in the dwarves' quaint home, Snow White is seen joyfully dancing and cleaning with a crystal-clear falsetto that captures the essence of the original song.

Following the clip, Disney also released a teaser trailer, offering a glimpse of the film's key moments.

The trailer features Gal Gadot in her role as the wicked stepmother, showcasing her transformation into the iconic evil witch.

Other highlights include Snow White picking apples and Gadot donning the crown, along with a faithful recreation of the magical mirror scene.

Gal Gadot described her role as the antagonist, stating, "She's evil, she's magical, she's delicious."

Her portrayal aims to bring a new level of depth to the classic villain, adding a contemporary edge to the timeless story.

Directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and '500 Days of Summer,' the film features a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, with Marc Platt serving as producer, according to Deadline.

The film introduces a new male lead character portrayed by Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

According to Deadline, the original music for the film is crafted by the Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, famous for their work on 'La La Land.'

Their compositions are expected to enrich the film's musical landscape, complementing the classic songs with new, original pieces.

The film's storyline remains true to the Brothers Grimm tale, following 'Snow White' as she finds refuge with seven dwarf miners after being banished into a perilous forest by her envious stepmother.

With its blend of classic charm and modern elements, Disney's 'Snow White' is poised to captivate audiences and add a new chapter to the legacy of one of animation's most cherished stories.

