First look of Radhika Merchant as bride surfaces ahead of wedding with Anant Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Beautiful bride Radhika Merchant on Friday nailed her wedding look in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of Radhika as a bride. The 29-year-old opted for the heavily-embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents and accentuated her look with elegant jewellery.

Her outfit is a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar', a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white, Rhea detailed.

The ensemble comprised a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta, the designer revealed.

"The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches," Rhea said.

The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.

The wedding celebration of Radhika with Anant Ambani took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Their 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

The high profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

