First Look: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial 'Emergency' has created a lot of buzz on social media and the actor director today unveiled the first look of Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.Revealing the first look and sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency….”

Resharing the poster, Shreyas wrote, “Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. @kanganaranaut thank you for seeing me as Atal ji. You are undoubtedly one of the most talented & versatile actresses of our country but you are an equally good Actor’s Director. It’s time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Kangana stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Anupam Kher plays revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan in her directorial. Written and directed by Kangana, Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Ritesh Shah of Pink fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of Emergency, which went on floors this month. A Manikarnika Films presentation, the film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana.

