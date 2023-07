First person Vayu properly saw was his "Nanima" Sunita Kapoor, reveals Anand Ahuja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Actor Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja, on Tuesday, revealed that the first person his son Vayu properly saw was his "Nma" Sunita Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Anand Ahuja shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "I'm certain that the first person Vayu properly saw on his born day is his Nma @kapoor.sunita (swipe) ... I remember noticing that in this moment, he was not crying, and not sleeping and for the first time was acknowledging the world he had just entered. His head was looking a little to the side noticing this perfectly calm & collected super human of a person @kapoor.sunita .. of course then he the saw his Masi, @rheakapoor who he will probably never see cry again (so cute) and then his mama's soul sister, @shehlak_ Masi! A few days late but a nice belated bday story to share for your @kapoor.sunita!"

In the first picture, Sunita Kapoor could be seen holding Vayu. Although his face has not been revealed and is covered with a blue heart emoticon.

In the next picture, Rhea and Sunita Kapoor could be seen looking at their new family member whose face is been hidden with a purple heart emoticon.

Soon after Anand shared the post, friends and family swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Sunita commented, "Love you beta."

"When can we see vayu's face," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "What a beautiful post."

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a message that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

