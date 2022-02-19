First wedding picture of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar goes viral

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani Dandekar's got married today in Khandala on Saturday.

First picture of their wedding has now surfaced on the internet. Shibani can seen wearing a red gown while Farhan is in all black clothing.

Pictures from the duo's pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on the internet. Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi and Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friends Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora were seen with other guests at the 'Toofaan' actor's Mumbai home.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.