Firsts are always special: Bhumi Pednekar's debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' turns 8

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday celebrated the eight-year anniversary of her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', which was released back in 2015.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi dropped a video featuring the deleted scene from the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpJ10PLDvup/

Sharing the video, she wrote a long note, "Here is a deleted scene from my first love.Firsts are always special. Can't believe it has been 8 years already! I was so fortunate to have started my career as an actor with a film that broke the stereotype of how heroines were presented in Indian cinema."

She added, "I was proud to be the new @yrf heroine - real, authentic, proud, righteous, self-reliant, body-positive and a girl who was so so beautiful. Body-shaming is a big social evil. Let's celebrate every human being's right to individuality. #8YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha."

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' revolves around a school dropout named Prem, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi). The couple came closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The movie also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in the social drama film 'Bheed,' Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller,' Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa,' Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak,' Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi.' .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor