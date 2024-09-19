FNCC donates Rs. 25 lakh to support flood victims in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 : The Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) has extended its support to the flood-affected victims of Telangan by donating Rs.25 lakhs.

FNCC President Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday at the Chief Minister's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and handed over the cheque.

Earlier this month, Megastar Chiranjeevi also contributed Rs. 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims in the state.

Many other celebrities have joined the cause.

Mahesh Babu posted on X, asking everyone to help the victims, and actor Allu Arjun has also provided financial aid.

In a post on X, Allu shared that he donated "Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety."

"I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety," Allu Arjun wrote on X.

NTR Jr also donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund.

He took to X to express his concern for those affected by the floods and said he is "deeply moved" by the recent floods in two Telugu states and is announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the two affected states.

The Telangana Chief Minister, on September 2, declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

