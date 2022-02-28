For 'Ghudchadi' producer Nidhi Dutta, Sanjay Dutt is a father figure

Mumbai, Feb 28 As debutante producer Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta, takes her upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Ghudchadi' on the floors, she admits that shoot of the film is an emotional moment for her as she looks upto Sanjay as a father figure.

The actor has known Nidhi since she was a baby, by virtue of his bond with her father J.P. Dutta, and to her it feels surreal that the actor is headlining her first production, "For me, Sanjay Dutt not the superstar the world sees. He is a father figure who always has been the coolest one to turn to. He is one of the kindest stars I have known personally."

Calling Sanjay Dutt a pillar of strength, she further said, "The fact that he has no airs about who he is makes him even more special. Right from the first meeting for the project, until now when he has joined shoot, he has been a pillar of strength. He is someone I could always turn to for support and advice alike. At the same time, he doesn't impose his stardom on the production."

"The way he has stood by me through the making and mounting of Ghudchadi is unbelievable. I am so grateful and excited for the shoot and may this be the first of our many, many films together", she concluded.

