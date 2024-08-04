For Me Language Doesn't Matter: Pragya Jaiswal On Working With Akshay Kumar and Balakrishna Nandamuri

Pragya Jaiswal is having a phenomenal year with a string of exciting projects lined up for release in both Bollywood and South. The talented actress recently made her big Bollywood debut with the trailer launch of Khel Khel Mein, making significant waves in the industry.

During the Khel Khel Mein trailer launch, when Pragya was asked about her experience working with two of Indian cinema's biggest superstars - Akshay Kumar and Balakrishna Nandamuri, this is what she had to say, "I feel grateful to work in two different films from different industries. I am only striving to be a part of good films and stories as well as play memorable characters. For me the language doesn't matter as long as I bag good opportunities."



As Pragya Jaiswal continues to soar to new heights, her fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects. Khel Khel Mein is a multi-starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film releases on 15th August and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Khel Khel Mein is produced by T-Series and Wakaoo films.