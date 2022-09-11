For me, thought process defines independence, says Amala

Chennai, Sep 11 Actress Amala Akkineni, who took the Tamil film industry by storm with her brilliant performances in Tamil films before marrying Telugu star Nagarjuna and settling down in Hyderabad, describes the changes she has witnessed in the last 30 years as amazing.

Explaining about the changes she has witnessed over the years, the actress, who has as big a fan base in Tamil as she has in Telugu, said: "It's amazing. Every year I am witnessing this growth, this difference. It also makes me happy. Because the world has opened up. It has become possible to go anywhere in the world."

"Many good fields and opportunities have emerged for women. They can achieve anything they set their mind to. I am glad that I was able to witness this in my lifetime."

Amala says that she considers the thought process to be more important than lifestyle while talking about women's liberation.

"My mother is from Ireland. I have seen her live with a freedom that many Indian women did not have at that time. Many think that wearing western outfits and following their lifestyle defines independence. But no one talks about the thought process. For me that was important.

"I went to college wearing our traditional dress. I don't think freedom is about wearing western outfits. I thought it was important to think freely. Freedom of mind is important. Now, we witness it everywhere. It is also very joyous to see women in all departments of cinema too. Right?," she said.

Amala will next be seen in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film called 'Kanam' that is to hit screens on Friday.

The film, which has been directed by Shree Karthick, features Amala, Sharwanand and Ritu Varma in the lead.

About what 'Kanam' is, she said: "'Kanam' is an adventure. A story about the journey of three ordinary people. They have beautifully and poetically told how to rise after every failure. There will be a lot of laughs in the movie. There will also be a jolt. Even that jolt will only make you reflect on life.

"It makes us realise that we have to give our best effort in any given opportunity. The movie gives that motivation. The movie will give you hope, make you realise that if you fall, you have to getup immediately."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor