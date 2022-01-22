For Saqib Saleem, performing in 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' was cathartic

Mumbai, Jan 22 Saqib Saleem has termed his experience in the recently released anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' as cathartic. His performance, he said, helped him release the emotions that had welled up in him through the pandemic.

The actor's film in the anthology, 'Teen Tigada', speaks about the fear and uncertainty brought into the lives of three men, who steal for a living. It sheds light on the plight of those who take the path of illegal activities to survive in a big city. Saqib plays Chandan, a short-tempered thief, who wants to provide for his family.

Remembering the first lockdown, the actor said, "Amid the pandemic, all of us bore losses of different kinds. We were pitted against uncertainty and we are rising out of it steadily with inspiring stories that gave us something to celebrate."

Talking about the anthology, he said, "'Unpaused: Naya Safar' is all about rekindling hope and walking into life as if it were a game that's asking you to better yourself to move up to the next level. To have lived that in real life and to have acted that out as Chandan for Unpaused felt cathartic and amazing."

Reacting to the positive response to the anthology, Saqib shared, "I'm grateful that this year has been kind to me. My thanks to the critics who invested themselves in 'Teen Tigada' and recognised my work in it."

