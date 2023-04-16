For Shehnaaz, working with Salman meant lots of good food and fun

Mumbai, April 16 Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with 'Bigg Boss 13', and is recently making headlines for her stint in actor Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', talked about her working experience with the Bollywood superstar.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the actress also shared the difference she found in the Hindi film industry after being part of Punjabi industry and the advice she got from Salman for her career.

After working in the Punjabi industry, Shehnaaz experienced an altogether new atmosphere in Bollywood.

She said: "These are big-budget films. In fact, most Bollywood films are made with huge budgets and that can be seen on sets they are so big. I just hope the Punjabi industry also grows in the same way and similarly, big-budget films are made."

Shehnaaz said: "Salman is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of 'Bigg Boss'. I can't see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi."

Sharing her shooting experience, she said: "Salman used to have a lot of fun with us. From lunch to dinner, we enjoyed having food there."

Talking about her journey in the industry, Shehnaaz said: "I want to focus on my career and nothing else. I want to dedicate my life to work and I keep getting love and support from the media and the audience."

"I don't believe in planning. Because it never works. Just go with the flow."

The actress said that she will work hard on her acting skills and will do whatever roles will come to her.

She said that if she can reduce weight then she can do anything and she will give her best.

Shehnaaz also answered the question about Salman restricting actresses from wearing revealing dresses, however, she declined it and said: "Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion."

