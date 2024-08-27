'For the Peasants with an Opinion': 'Wanted' Movie Actress Ayesha Takia Claps Back at Trolls with Bold Instagram Post

Ayesha Takia known for her role in Salman Khan's wanted is currently getting trolled for her new look. After facing criticism, she decided to take break on social media. Now, the actor is back again on the social media platform, and shared an indirect response pointed at those who dissected her looks.

Ayesha took her Instagram story and shared a reel in which had a woman walking confidently across the street. The reel had a line written on it, which read, “Jealous? Darling, your maximum doesn't even reach my minimum.” In caption, Ayesha wrote, “For the peasants with an opinion.”

Earlier, the actor has responded to online trolls criticizing her appearance, emphasizing that her focus is on personal matters, particularly a family medical emergency involving her sister. In her statement, she expressed frustration over the attention given to her looks instead of significant issues in the country. She clarified her disinterest in returning to acting or seeking fame, urging people to move on and not concern themselves with her life.