Foreign journalists cancel The Kashmir Files press conference, Vivek Agnihotri calls it a hate campaign

The Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi reportedly cancelled the press conference of the ‘The Kashmir Files’ director, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The conference that was scheduled on May 5 in the capital city, was to discuss the truth about the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide and the film ‘the Kashmir Files’. The Club stated that ‘some powerful media houses’ have strongly objected to the event and have threatened against the scheduled presser on Thursday.The matter came to light after Agnihotri said on Twitter that he has become the victim of a ‘hate campaign’ and that his ‘right to free speech is being tampered with. “The President of the Foreign Correspondents Club called me yesterday and informed me about the press conference cancellation. He said that some powerful media persons have objected to the event and have threatened that they would resign on mass if the conference is held”, Agnihotri tweeted. He called out to the Club for surrendering to the agenda-driven, anti-free speech and anti-truth media houses. “The cancellation of the event is undemocratic and a part of a hate campaign. The watchdogs of free speech, the media houses are banning the free speech”, he added.

IMPORTANT: ALL MEDIA



1. Foreign Correspondents Club, New Delhi has cancelled my PC on 5th May in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate-campaign against #TheKashmirFiles.



2. I am holding an open-house PC at the Press Club of India on the 5th at 4 PM.

All media are invited. pic.twitter.com/aDFbS9FteB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 3, 2022

He said that the Foreign Correspondents Club had decided to host a press conference as many of the foreign media persons were keen to know the truth about the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. “The Global Kashmiri Diaspora informed me that foreign media persons also wanted to talk to me about the film the Kashmir Files. But as a part of a hate campaign the Foreign Correspondents Club has canceled the Press Conference”, the director stated. He added that the Foreign Correspondents Club had also made unusual demands for food and cocktails at the press conference and on their request, the team of Zee Studios had made all the arrangements for food and logistics. “This is undemocratic. My conscience does not allow me to pass this incident. Many foreign correspondents have called me and are still willing to attend the conference. I’ll host an open house conference now”, he added. He shared a video on social media and announced that he would hold an open house press conference on May 5 at 4 pm in the Press Club of India, New Delhi. “I invite all the media persons to attend the conference and get all the doubts cleared about the film The Kashmir Files and the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide”, he tweeted. The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the true incidents and takes the viewers back to 1989, when due to rising Islamic Jihad, a huge conflict erupted in Kashmir, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley.

