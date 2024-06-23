Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan to play Psycho Doctor In Tamil Thriller

Former Indian cricket spinner turn actor Harbhajan is all set to entertain audience with his next Tamil film. After retiring from cricket Harbhajan decided to try his luck in acting and he successfully impressed audience with his performance. After this actor is coming back with charm to entertain audience with his next Kollywood film in which he is reportedly playing the role of Psycho doctor.

The cricketer-turned-actor portrays a doctor in this film centered around 12 murders which happens in one night, offering an intriguing premise. Harbhajan Singh revealed his interest in the movie during commentary at the India vs Afghanistan match in the ongoing T20 Cricket World cup. However, he refrained from disclosing further details, mentioning that the production house would officially confirm the news.

Harbhajan Singh ventured into acting with a few special appearances in Hindi films before making his leading role debut in the Tamil movie 'Friendship', co-directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. In this 2021 friendship drama, he starred alongside Sathish and Losliya Mariyanesan. Additionally, Harbhajan Singh made a cameo in the Tamil film 'Dikkilona', which starred Santhanam in the lead role.

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer, became a popular figure among Tamil fans during his time playing for Chennai in the T20 league. He showed his affection for the Tamil language in his social media posts by sharing Tamil poems. Harbhajan Singh has since ventured into Tamil cinema, captivating Kollywood audiences with his performances.