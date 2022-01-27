"Found him at last": Mouni Roy shares wedding pics with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy shared few unseen clicks from her wedding ceremony with husband Suraj Nambiar. “Found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… Love, Suraj & Mouni,” wrote the actress with the pictures. Smriti Irani congratulated Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar on their wedding. The actress-turned-politician took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding along with a heartfelt note for the Naagin star. Smriti revealed she has known Mouni for 17 years and that Suraj is a ‘lucky man.’

“This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy," Smriti said. Mouni Roy’s wedding festivities began with traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on Wednesday. Photos and videos from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies made their way to social media, showing that the guests had a ball. While Mandira Bedi was seen dancing to Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mouni grooved to Mehndi Hai Rachnewali in videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies.