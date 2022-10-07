'Four More Shots Please Season 3' to premiere on this date

Makers of season 3 of 'Four More Shots Please' announced the official release date of the show on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kirti Kulhari shared a poster of the new season which she captioned, "Here's to another season of calling our own shots... or maybe not? #FourMoreShotsPlease S3, new season on Oct 21!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjZxW-XsAIy/

Season 3 of 'Four More Shots Please' is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon prime video from October 21, 2022.

Helmed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, the show stars Kirti Kulhari, Manvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar will be seen in supporting roles.

"The success of our first two seasons, has driven us to produce a power-packed season 3. 'Four More Shots Please!' travels to Italy and Punjab this season, apart from South Mumbai; the drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger. The show's nomination at the international Emmys in 2021 is a testament to the fact that 'Four Shots Please! has hit a personal note with audiences in India and internationally. There is really no other show that celebrates female friendships like Four More Shots Please! and I'm hopeful that our fandom will grow substantially with this new season." said producer Pritish Nandy.

The trailer of the upcoming season will be out soon.

Meanwhile, the previous two seasons of 'Four More Shots Please' gathered mixed responses from the audience.

( With inputs from ANI )

