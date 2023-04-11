French adventure classic 'The Wages of Fear' to be remade, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], April 11 : French adventure classic 'The Wages of Fear' will be remade by the streaming giant Netflix.

Julien Leclercq, a French action director whose credits include 2010's hijacking thriller The Assault, 2021's Sentinelle starring Olga Kurylenko, and the Netflix crime series Ganglands, will adapt the original film, together with his Ganglands co-writer Hamid Hlioua, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Girardot and Sofiane Zerm have come on board to star in the remake, which will roll out worldwide next year.

"To reunite this cast for the reboot of such a film, for a worldwide broadcast with Netflix, forces me to put all my heart and guts into it," said Leclercq. "The ambition is huge."

Leclercq and Julien Madon will produce the film for Netflix via Labyrinthe Films and TF1 Studio.

Henri-Georges Clouzot directed and co-wrote the original Wages of Fear together with his brother Jean, based on the eponymous novel by Georges Arnaud. The 1953 original won both the Berlinale's Golden Bear for best film and the Cannes film festival's grand prize, as well as a BAFTA for best film.

William Friedkin adapted the story, about four desperate men who agree to risk their lives to transport gallons of nitroglycerin in dangerously-unsafe conditions across the jungles of Latin America, for his 1977 cult film Sorcerer.

The title and other details of the remake have not been disclosed yet.

