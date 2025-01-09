'Friends' Actress Lisa Kudrow’s Recent Comments on Marriage to Michel Stern Raise Eyebrows Over Possible Split

Popular sitcom Lisa Kudrow’s recent statement about her marriage to Michel Stern has sparked rumors of a potential split ahead of their 30th wedding anniversary. In a rare interview, the Friends star described her long-standing union as "not a romance," which has left many fans and media wondering about the status of her personal life.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lisa, 61, shared a candid reflection on her relationship with Michel, with whom she has a 26-year-old son, Julian. When asked about their marriage, Lisa said, “This is 2025, it'll be 30 years. It's not a romance, it's even more than a family member.” She went on to describe their relationship as the most “intimate” one she could have, explaining, “It's different from kids, but by 30 years...I'm not going anywhere! No way! That’s how I feel about it.”

Lisa and Michel are known for their private nature, and her recent comment has generated curiosity among fans and media alike, with many questioning if everything is well in their marriage.

During the same interview, Lisa also reminisced about her Friends co-star, the late Matthew Perry. She revealed that Matthew had left a hidden note inside a cookie jar prop on the last day of filming, a note she had only recently discovered. “Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there, and I forgot about it,” Lisa shared, honoring her late friend who passed away in 2023 at the age of 54.