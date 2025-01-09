Junaid Khan 'Loveyapa' Trailer to Premiere at Aamir Khan's Debut Film Venue in Mumbai

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's highly anticipated debut film, Loveyapa, has created a buzz among audiences. The recently released title track showcased the film's vibrant energy, increasing excitement for its upcoming trailer. The trailer will be released tomorrow at a special event in the same theater where Aamir Khan's iconic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak premiered.

The trailer launch will take place at New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas in Fort Churchgate, Mumbai. This unique single-screen theater, which has persevered in the digital era, was the site of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak's release, a film that achieved remarkable success. This is a significant moment for Junaid Khan, as his debut film begins its journey at the same legendary venue where his father's first film was launched.

The trailer launch event on January 10th will be a grand occasion, featuring Aamir Khan, the Loveyapa team, and 600 fans in attendance. The renovated theater will host this much-anticipated trailer reveal. Set against a backdrop of modern romance, Loveyapa promises a touching story filled with memorable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals.

Also Read: P Jayachandran Passes Away: Veteran Malayalam Singer Dies at 80 in Kerala's Thrissur Hospital

The film celebrates love in all its forms and is expected to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is scheduled to release in theaters on February 7, 2025.