'Friends' spinoff's unaired episode releases after nearly two decades

Los Angeles [US], November 20 : In a major treat for 'Friends' fans, they can finally get their hands on the much-awaited conclusion of the spinoff series 'Joey'.

As per Variety, the final eight episodes of the 2004 NBC sitcom, which featured Matt LeBlanc in the lead as the beloved Joey Tribbiani, are now available to watch on the show's YouTube channel.

The aforementioned eight episodes were never aired in the US, after which the spinoff was cancelled in 2006.

Besides LeBlanc, the show also featured actors like Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge and Andrea Anders.

It followed Joey's individual journey as he left New York for Hollywood to pursue his acting career. When in Los Angeles, Joey reunites with his high-strung sister, Gina and his 20-year-old nephew Michael.

Created by producers Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri, 'Joey' debuted to an impressive 18.6 million viewers, only for the hype to die down through the remainder of Season 1 and Season 2.

The show did return to the network in March 2006, but was once again pulled after one airing.

'Friends' executive producer and director Kevin S Bright, while reflecting on the spin-off's failure, said, "On 'Friends', Joey was a womaniser, but we enjoyed his exploits. He was a solid friend, a guy you knew you could count on. Joey was deconstructed to be a guy who couldn't get a job, couldn't ask a girl out. He became a pathetic, mopey character. I felt he was moving in the wrong direction, but I was not heard," as quoted by Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor