From Bigg Boss to K-Dramas: Here are Most Searched OTT Shows on Google in India

In 2025, Google searches in India revealed the most popular international and Indian drama and reality TV series of the year. This series are most searched and discussed on social media. Here's a list of the top shows, including some well-known favorites.

List of Top Searches in India

Squid Games: Korean web-drama squid games was making headlines since the day third season was announced. This surivial drama was trending on social media and was consider as one of the top search on list. Show's last season (end game) was released this year which reveovle arounds Lee Jung-jae (player 456) and Lee Byung-hun final battle. The show went out on a gory end and also teased the possibility of an American spinoff.

Panchayat: Season three of village drama starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta. This season was revolving around election which created chaos in Phulera gaon. According to reports show has been renewed for one more season.

Bigg Boss: Season 19 of most controversial will end on December 7 (Sunday), show recived loved from audience. Season that saw contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Amaal Mallik kept audience entertained. After Malti Chahar's eviction now show got its Top 5 finalist, Amaal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal all in the running for the big prize.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's directorial debut was one of the most talk and searched on social media. Series was filled with celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar. In Bollywood, newcomer Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) finds himself at odds with established actor Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol) when he falls for Talvar's daughter, Karishma (Sahher Bambba).

Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as police officer Hathiram Chowdhary in the Amazon Prime Video drama Paatal Lok, returning after five years. This season, the critically acclaimed show follows Hathiram and ACP Ansari (Ishwak Singh) as they investigate a murder in Nagaland.

Special Ops: Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh has become an iconic OTT character since the show's March 2020 debut on JioHotstar. In his latest adventure in Neeraj Pandey's series, Himmat Singh confronts the Collector (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who poses a threat to India.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: A K-drama on Netflix, chronicles the enduring love story of Ae-sun (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) over six decades. The series portrays their romance from childhood to adulthood through the eyes of their daughter, Geum-myeong.