From crazy tussle in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' to father-son bond, Gippy Grewal, Shinda discuss all

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda are all set to entertain the audience with the upcoming movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa.'

The father-son duo portrays their real relationship on the big screen, promising a fun, laughter-filled riot.

Set in India and Canada, the movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is all about the parenting styles of these two countries. It is a social comedy that throws light on the most relevant subject.

Speaking to ANI, Gippy shared, "All parents always do what they feel is best for their kids. But everyone has a different way. So we have tried to show the point of view of both the children and the parents. We made this film with the thought that it will help in narrowing down the distance between parents and their children."

Talking about the title of the film, he said, "Shinda, is a boy who always says "no" to his father. He never does whatever he asks him to do and thus the title of the film."

Ask Shinda Grewal if his real-life personality is the same as his on-screen personality, he shared with a cute smile, "Not exactly but I always ask for five minutes if dad asks me for anything I never irritate him."

He continued, "It was fun working with him."

The film brings out the father-son relationship in a very interesting way. However, Gippy shared that it is a bit different from their relationship in real life.

In the film, both Gippy and Shinda have a lot of differences and arguments. Gippy, as a father, scolds him and even raises his hand to slap him.

"I am not a strict father. I am very emotional and can never think of scolding him like this. So, it was tough to shoot those scenes. In fact, my wife started crying looking at one such shot."

He added, "As a father, I always try to take time for him. I play games with him. Without emotional connection, your relationship with your kids can never be strong. The movie tries to highlight these issues."

"It is easiest to scold your kid but making them understand needs time and certain times we are not ready or don't have that much time. I always try to make kids my friends," he shared.

Directed by Amarpreet Chabra, it also marks the Punjabi film debut of Hina Khan.

While sharing his experience of working with Hina, Gippy said, "It was a great experience. I am sure her fans will appreciate and like her role in the film. When we approached her for the film, she liked the concept and it is indeed a good subject.

Gippy Grewal also unveiled 'Disco' song teaser during the film promotion in the Capital.

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' follows the life of Gopi, his wife, and their mischievous ten-year-old son, Shinda. With a desi twist to the popular rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa' with a peppy number showcasing the tussle between father and son, the teaser hints at a unique premise and promises a rollercoaster of emotions, humour, and the complexities of modern parenting.

Earlier, sharing the excitement, Gippy Grewal said, "This project is close to my heart. Raising kids of my own in the ever-evolving world, and feeling the tug-of-war between giving them global exposure while keeping them close to their roots makes this film personal, and I'm sure the audiences will relate to it as well! Sharing the screen with my son makes it all the more special for me!"

Director Amarpreet GS Chhabra added, "It was a great honour to work with the biggest star, Gippy Grewal, and the teams at Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures. A mother-child relationship is often spoken about. Here, we aimed to go all out in creating a fun, rib-tickling comedy that showcases the enjoyable and emotional bond of the father-son relationship. We are quite thrilled, as our labour of love will soon be experienced by audiences across the globe. "

The film is slated to release on May 10.

