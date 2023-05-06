From Dabbawalas to Sonam Kapoor these Indians will attend King Charles III's enthronement

London [UK], May 6 : King Charles III's coronation ceremony commences today. Several Indians will be part of the coronation ceremony to represent the nation at the royal event in London.

Vice President Jaideep Dhankar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankar will represent India at the royal spectacle among numerous celebrities and heads of government from across the world.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will also be performing spoken word at King's enthronement ceremony as earlier reported by US-based media house Variety.

Two Dabbawalas from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, famous worldwide for their lunchbox delivery in the metropolitan city are also invited to the royal ceremony.

The Dabbawalas bought 'Puneri Pagadi' and a shawl of the 'Warkari' community. Puner Pagadi is a unique style of turban and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Pune. It was granted the Geographical Indication status in the year 2009.

Numerous community workers connected to King Charles's charity work will also attend the royal extravaganza.

Architect Sourabh Phadke, alumnus of Charles Foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, with Gulfsa, 33, a Delhi resident who won the Prince's Trust Globe Award will be attending the event.

Jay Patel who resides in Canada is also invited as he completed Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last year.

Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will recite from the biblical book of Colossians at the coronation ceremony. Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty will lead the procession of delegates.

To mark the representation of different faiths at the enthronement ceremony peers of Rishi Sunak, Lord Indrajit Singh and Lord Syed Kamall of Indo-Guyanese heritage will attend the ceremony. Lord Indrajit will stand in for the Sikh faith and Lord Syed Kamali for Muslim belief.

