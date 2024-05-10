From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ & ‘Vettaiyan’, South to dominate second half

Mumbai, May 10 The first half of 2024 is nearly coming to an end, with only a handful of films like 'Shaitaan', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Article 370', and 'Crew', among others, making their mark. However, the second half of the year appears to be more promising with the release of films such as 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Kalki 2898 AD', and 'Vettaiyan'.

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Dhanush, and Dulquer Salmaan are all set to captivate fans with their acting prowess in the upcoming months.

Here's a look at the films that are set to release:

'Kalki 2898 AD':

The upcoming sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD', which is set in a post-apocalyptic world, is scheduled to hit screens on June 27. Inspired by Hindu mythology, the film stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The film is reportedly to be released in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

'Lucky Baskhar':

Starring actor Dulquer Salmaan, the film, which is directed by Venky Atluri, is reportedly releasing in July. Dulquer plays the lead role, opposite actress Meenakshi Chaudhary. Apart from Telugu, the film will be released in dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

'Pushpa: The Rule':

The action drama starring Allu Arjun, directed by Sukumar, is slated for release on August 15. Actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, who were featured in 'Pushpa: The Rise', will be seen in the second instalment.

'The Greatest of All Time':

Marking Vijay's 68th film as the lead actor, the upcoming Indian Tamil science fiction action film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is reported to release on September 5. ‘The Greatest of All Time’ features an ensemble cast including Prabhudeva, Prashanth, and Sneha. Apart from the original Tamil version, it is reported that the film is scheduled to be released with dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi.

'Vettaiyan':

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Vettaiyan' will hit theaters in October. It also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film is reported to be a hard-hitting action entertainer based on a true story and will have Rajinikanth play a Muslim police officer in the film. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

'Devara: Chapter 1':

Starring Jr NTR, the film is scheduled to release on October 5. However, several reports claim that the action drama directed by Koratala Siva may be released one or two weeks before the scheduled date.

'Kubera':

Dhanush’s 51st film, also starring Nagarjuna, is reportedly a social drama set in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. The film, which also stars Sundeep Kishan and Jim Sarbh, is shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It is reported that the film will release in December.

'Kantara: Chapter 1':

The details related to the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara', which gave an insight into the Bhoota Kola tradition and the life of the tribal community, are shrouded in mystery, with no official release date announced. However, there are whispers saying it will be released in December.

