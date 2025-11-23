From Kiliye Kiliye to You & I: Kalyani Priyadarshan Teams Up with DIVINE for a Chart-Ready Hit

From Kiliye Kiliye to You & I, Kalyani Priyadarshan is on all our chartbusters this year — and her newest collaboration with hip-hop star DIVINE is already generating major buzz. You & I is a mellow, mood-soaked track that blends intimate visuals with an unexpected pairing fans are instantly drawn to. Speaking about stepping into the music-video space, Kalyani shared,

“It was my first time shooting a music video. It felt different from anything I’d done before. I realised that the music world functions in its own unique rhythm. Films involve detailed planning, but this music video thrives on flexibility, instinct and mood. The crew’s energy was incredible, fun, vibrant and truly very supportive. Instead of sticking to a rigid plan, we created based on the vibe of the moment, capturing whatever felt authentic. It was a collaborative, mood-driven process that felt creatively liberating. I walked away with a whole new appreciation for what goes into making a music video.”

With a strong emphasis on natural chemistry and instinctive storytelling, You & I brings together Kalyani’s effortless charm and DIVINE’s signature musical identity. The result is a dreamy, minimal, and emotionally resonant visual experience.This collaboration marks a standout creative crossover — Kalyani extends her streak of musical hits, while DIVINE continues to evolve the visual language of Indian hip-hop with fresh, cinematic experiments.