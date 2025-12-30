From King to Dhurandhar: Check the List of Most Awaited Movies Releasing in 2026

Bollywood gave some amazing movies in 2025 which were hit on box office. May it be Vicky Kaushal's historical film Chhaava, or Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda a romantic musical drama, Saiyaara. At the year end Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's spy thriller action movie is a box office hit earning over ₹1000 crore worldwide and playing in theaters for a long time. Talking about multi-lingual film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty also turned out to be massive hit on box office. As 2025 was full of blockbuster hits, in 2026 some interesting and most awaited films are slated to release.

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh are all set to recreate the magic with sequel of Border which is set to release on January 23, 2026. Teaser was unveiled earlier this month on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, giving audiences their first look at the film’s scale and intensity. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser highlights battlefield action and the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers as they defend the nation.

Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji will return as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, a crime-thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film, slated for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026, will see her tackling a brutal case.

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, slated for release on April 17, 2026, is generating buzz. The recently unveiled teaser offers a hard-hitting glimpse into the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Inspired by true events, the film, starring Chitrangda Singh opposite Khan, depicts the circumstances surrounding the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and the resulting escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.





King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's multi-starrer film King is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Film directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s return in a darker, intense avatar following his blockbuster comeback phase. Film also includes, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others.

Alpha: The release of Alpha, one of 2026's most anticipated films, has been delayed again. To avoid a box office clash with Salman's Battle of Galwan (April 17, 2026), the filmmakers have deferred Alpha, which was initially set for Christmas 2025 before being moved to the same April date. A new release date later in 2026 is expected but unconfirmed. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth installment in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.

Love and War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated 2026 film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Ranbir's reunion with Bhansali after his debut in Saawariya (2007), Vicky's first collaboration with the director, and Alia's second, following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana, slated for release in November 2026, promises a visually immersive retelling of the epic with cutting-edge VFX and a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The grand scale of the long-awaited project makes it one of the year's most anticipated releases.





Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn will return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. The film, currently in production, is being filmed in various cities and locations. Drishyam 3 will continue the Salgaonkar family's story within the existing timeline, featuring new twists and challenges. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor will reprise their roles.

Dhurandhar 2: Following the immense success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2 aims to elevate the franchise with a grander scale, higher stakes, and a more captivating story. Starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel is already anticipated as a major box office contender for its March 2026 release.



